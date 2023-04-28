Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 12962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 18.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.