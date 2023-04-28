Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPA. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 173,684 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,327,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALPA remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,721. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

