Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.