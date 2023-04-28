ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.29

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.29 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 40979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,369,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,368,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.