Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $69.37 on Friday. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $74,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $74,562.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,718 shares of company stock worth $21,987,353. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

