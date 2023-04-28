Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 253.5% in April

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 253.5% from the March 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CYTO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 551,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,849. Altamira Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 866.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,880 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 16.68% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Switzerland, Europe, and Australia. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen.

