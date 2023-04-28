Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.98-5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.
Altria Group Price Performance
MO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,972,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,832. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.
Institutional Trading of Altria Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Read More
