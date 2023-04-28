Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 3.3%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 190,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,162,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMPS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $705.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

