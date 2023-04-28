Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Moffett Nathanson from $119.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of -409.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.