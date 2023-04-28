Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Moffett Nathanson from $119.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $109.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of -409.76, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

