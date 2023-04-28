Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.98. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

