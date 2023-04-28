American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.55.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,945,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,072,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.53. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 551.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.