American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.21. 48,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 498,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 180.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after buying an additional 310,320 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,364,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,162,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

