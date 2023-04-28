American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.23-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of AAT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 98,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
American Assets Trust Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
- Amazon Reports, And It’s Mostly Good
- Demand For Public Safety Technologies Drives Motorola’s Growth
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.