American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $99.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.