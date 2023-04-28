American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.12.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

