American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 239,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 760,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium ( CVE:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.