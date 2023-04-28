American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 3.5%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 239,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 760,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
American Lithium Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
