American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the March 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AREB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of American Rebel in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

American Rebel Stock Down 1.5 %

American Rebel Company Profile

Shares of American Rebel stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.14. 705,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

(Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

