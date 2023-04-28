American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56), RTT News reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower updated its FY23 guidance to $9.53-9.76 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.
In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
