American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.53-$9.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Tower Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $205.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.88.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

