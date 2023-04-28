American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,179,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

