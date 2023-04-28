American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.99

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 413028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

American Well Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,381,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,224.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,580 shares of company stock worth $524,491. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Well by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Well by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,475,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374,944 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

