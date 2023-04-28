Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.20. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 21,953 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $196.92 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.