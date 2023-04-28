Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 293,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.

In related news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,774,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

