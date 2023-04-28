Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.
Ameris Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. 293,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $54.24.
Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,774,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
