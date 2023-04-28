Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

ATLO stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. Ames National has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ames National by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ames National by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ames National by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

