AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 374,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

