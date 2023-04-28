Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,556 shares during the period. EZCORP makes up 2.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EZCORP by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EZPW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 125,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $264.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.14 million. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

