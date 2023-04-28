Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes $5.08 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 428,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 4.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 5,475,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,207,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

