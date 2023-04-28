Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,222 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 858,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 286,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,651,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

