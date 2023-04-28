Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,739. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

