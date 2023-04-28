Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Amphenol (NYSE:APHGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,739. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.