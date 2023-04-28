Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned about 0.45% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70,873.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,070 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 87,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 61,402 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,013,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 395.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40,040 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $29.33.

About Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

