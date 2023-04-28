Analysts Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENPH. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.97.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.18 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day moving average of $247.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

