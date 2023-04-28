Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Republic Bank (FRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2023 – First Republic Bank is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/25/2023 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2023 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2023 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $11.00.

4/25/2023 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00.

4/25/2023 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

4/12/2023 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – First Republic Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Argus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2023 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/17/2023 – First Republic Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

3/16/2023 – First Republic Bank is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – First Republic Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/13/2023 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $168.00.

3/13/2023 – First Republic Bank was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

NYSE FRC opened at $6.19 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $98.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,124.1% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

