Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $93.70

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,735 shares of company stock worth $1,965,660. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Further Reading

