Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $43.80

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

MAXR stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

