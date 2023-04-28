Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,112.73

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,128.18 ($76.54).
RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.19) to GBX 5,110 ($63.82) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($72.94) to GBX 5,800 ($72.44) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.67) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($72.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.96), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($160,271.94). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,221 ($65.21) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($32,602.72). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.96), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($160,271.94). Insiders acquired a total of 1,410 shares of company stock worth $7,455,580 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,607.14%.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Articles
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.