Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,112.73

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,128.18 ($76.54).

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.19) to GBX 5,110 ($63.82) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($72.94) to GBX 5,800 ($72.44) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.67) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($72.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.96), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($160,271.94). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,221 ($65.21) per share, for a total transaction of £26,105 ($32,602.72). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.96), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($160,271.94). Insiders acquired a total of 1,410 shares of company stock worth $7,455,580 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,030 ($62.82) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,532.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,570.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 817.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,607.14%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.