Analysts Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) PT at $21.62

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.62.

RXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

RXO Trading Up 1.7 %

RXO opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

