Analysts Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $561.63

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $562.67.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock opened at $547.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.82 and a 200-day moving average of $483.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.