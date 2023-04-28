ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $315.00 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

