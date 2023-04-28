Antoinette Paone Sells 2,914 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) COO Antoinette Paone sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $13,433.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Antoinette Paone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Antoinette Paone sold 2,695 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $14,984.20.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

GBIO stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market cap of $276.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 10.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $39,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Generation Bio by 8.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 240,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

