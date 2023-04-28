AON (NYSE:AON) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $314.82 and last traded at $315.97. 123,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 834,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.86.

The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share.

Get AON alerts:

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at AON

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.06.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.