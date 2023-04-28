Apartment Income REIT Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 127,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.