Apartment Income REIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE AIRC traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $37.01. 71,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $51.73.
Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT
In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.
About Apartment Income REIT
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
