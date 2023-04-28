Apartment Income REIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE AIRC traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $37.01. 71,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

