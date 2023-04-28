Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ARI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 36.70 and a quick ratio of 36.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

