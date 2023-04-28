AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $155.00. The company traded as high as $148.17 and last traded at $145.10, with a volume of 45031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AppFolio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Trading Up 12.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.67.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.