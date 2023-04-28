AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.11-1.19 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AptarGroup stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.09. 84,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $860.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

