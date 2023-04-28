Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Aptiv by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $101.65 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

