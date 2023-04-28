ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down to $89.90

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.90, but opened at $86.95. ArcBest shares last traded at $92.03, with a volume of 64,403 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.