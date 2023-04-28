Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACLX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. Arcellx has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.43.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,163. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcellx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcellx by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

