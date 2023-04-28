Arconic (ARNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Arconic has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARNC opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arconic by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

