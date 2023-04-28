Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading Down 5.7%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 467,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 937,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $585.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $4,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

